Sunny With a High Near 14

Weather Story

An Arctic airmass will keep bitterly cold temperatures around through this weekend, with even colder temperatures possible next week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 17. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday

Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy.

Wednesday Night

Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Thursday

Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

