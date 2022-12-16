Weather Story
An Arctic airmass will keep bitterly cold temperatures around through this weekend, with even colder temperatures possible next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 17. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday
Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy.
Wednesday Night
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.
Thursday
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy.
