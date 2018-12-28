A few light snow showers are lingering around this morning, but will end by this afternoon. Cloud cover will also decrease throughout the day thanks to high pressure moving in. Temperatures will be colder today, but warm up this weekend. Light snow will begin in the west Saturday morning.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of snow before 11am. Patchy blowing snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
