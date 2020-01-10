Sunny with a High Near 17

Weather Story

Scattered snow showers this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies. Tonight snow moves back into the northwest, then spreads along the western portion of the state.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

