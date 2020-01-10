Weather Story

Scattered snow showers this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies. Tonight snow moves back into the northwest, then spreads along the western portion of the state.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.