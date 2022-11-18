Weather Story

Bundle up if you are heading out today, as temperatures will be much below average! Skies will continue to clear during the day, and a light breeze will develop, creating wind chill values below zero. Who doesn’t love November in Wyoming!

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -15. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thanksgiving

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.