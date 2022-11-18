Weather Story
Bundle up if you are heading out today, as temperatures will be much below average! Skies will continue to clear during the day, and a light breeze will develop, creating wind chill values below zero. Who doesn’t love November in Wyoming!
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -15. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Thanksgiving
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
