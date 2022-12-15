Sunny With a High Near 18

Sunny With a High Near 18

Weather Story

Snow showers will be ending later this morning. North to northwest winds will remain gusty over northern portions. Temperatures will remain cold through the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 18. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -3. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 19. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -3.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

Wamsutter Reports 13 Inches of Snow from Recent Storm

Wamsutter Reports 13 Inches of Snow from Recent Storm

Some Areas of Sweetwater County Saw Around 6 Inches of Snow

Some Areas of Sweetwater County Saw Around 6 Inches of Snow

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 22

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 22

Snow With a High Near 22

Snow With a High Near 22