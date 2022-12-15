Weather Story
Snow showers will be ending later this morning. North to northwest winds will remain gusty over northern portions. Temperatures will remain cold through the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 18. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -3. West southwest wind around 11 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 19. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -3.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy.
