Weather Story

Snow showers will be ending later this morning. North to northwest winds will remain gusty over northern portions. Temperatures will remain cold through the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 18. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -3. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 19. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -3.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy.