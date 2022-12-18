Weather Story

Another cold day across the area, although wind will slowly diminish in eastern areas. After a mainly dry Monday, snow will return to the west Tuesday and spread across the state Wednesday. Bitterly cold weather is likely East of the Divide Wednesday into Friday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -15. South wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12. Windy.

Thursday

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 0.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.