Sunny With a High Near 18

Sunny With a High Near 18

Weather Story

Another cold day across the area, although wind will slowly diminish in eastern areas. After a mainly dry Monday, snow will return to the west Tuesday and spread across the state Wednesday. Bitterly cold weather is likely East of the Divide Wednesday into Friday.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -15. South wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12. Windy.

Thursday

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 0.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

Sunny With a High Near 19

Sunny With a High Near 19

Sunny With a High Near 14

Sunny With a High Near 14

Wamsutter Reports 13 Inches of Snow from Recent Storm

Wamsutter Reports 13 Inches of Snow from Recent Storm

Sunny With a High Near 18

Sunny With a High Near 18