Weather Story

Remaining cold for many areas today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Windy at times from Rock Springs through Casper and the Cody Foothills.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.