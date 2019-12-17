Weather Story
Remaining cold for many areas today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Windy at times from Rock Springs through Casper and the Cody Foothills.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW