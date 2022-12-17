Weather Story

Another very cold day across most of the area with a gusty wind in the favored locations. Most snow showers in the west should end this morning. Cold weather will last into next week. The next widespread chance of snow will occur Tuesday or Wednesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -15. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy.

Wednesday Night

Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7. Blustery.

Thursday

Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 13.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Friday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy.