Dense fog will continue this morning across many basins and valleys. Fog will clear this afternoon revealing sunny skies, but will return this evening across the same areas. In addition to decreased visibilities, drivers should be prepared for slick spots on roads due to freezing fog.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Widespread dense fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 20. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight
Widespread fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Widespread fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Friday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.
