Dense fog will continue this morning across many basins and valleys. Fog will clear this afternoon revealing sunny skies, but will return this evening across the same areas. In addition to decreased visibilities, drivers should be prepared for slick spots on roads due to freezing fog.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Widespread dense fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 20. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight

Widespread fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Widespread fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.
