A cold start to the day again, but for those not in the basins a nice warm up can be expected. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with the next chance of snow not until later in the weekend. A gradual warming trend will continue through the week with even the basins eventually warming.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
