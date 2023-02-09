Weather Story
Very light snow over Natrona County will end by 8 or 9 AM, with very little accumulation. Otherwise, mostly sunny with mainly light winds. Highs will generally be around 10 degrees below average.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.
Wednesday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Blustery.
