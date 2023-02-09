Weather Story

Very light snow over Natrona County will end by 8 or 9 AM, with very little accumulation. Otherwise, mostly sunny with mainly light winds. Highs will generally be around 10 degrees below average.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Blustery.