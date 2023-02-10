Weather Story

High pressure will bring a dry day to Wyoming today. Windy conditions will develop in Natrona and southeastern Fremont Counties. Chilly temperatures will continue in the basins. Dry weather will continue through the weekend before the next chance of snow on Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light west southwest wind.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Blustery.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Blustery.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.