Sunny with a High Near 23

Weather Story

Cold with more sunshine today. Light snow is expected across northwest and northern Wyoming, spreading into central Wyoming overnight. Accumulations will remain light at lower elevations.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

