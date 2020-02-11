Weather Story
Cold with more sunshine today. Light snow is expected across northwest and northern Wyoming, spreading into central Wyoming overnight. Accumulations will remain light at lower elevations.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.
