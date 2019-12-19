Weather Story

Not as cold today for most with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Increasing clouds in northwestern Wyoming with light snow possible from later today into Friday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.