Weather Story
Not as cold today for most with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Increasing clouds in northwestern Wyoming with light snow possible from later today into Friday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South wind around 6 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. South wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW