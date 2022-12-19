Weather Story

Another cold day today with sunshine and some clouds. Gusty winds continue in Natrona County. Snow will move into the west tonight and continue into Wednesday. An Arctic Front will drop across the state Wednesday and bring bitterly cold for the end of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -14. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -27.

Friday

Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 7.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Christmas Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.