Mostly sunny and seasonably cold.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 16. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.