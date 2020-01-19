Weather Story
Mostly sunny and seasonably cold.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 16. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
