Weather Story
Temperatures will be similar to Thursday and still below normal. Sunny skies will allow for snow melt to continue. Gusty northwest winds will occur over Johnson and Natrona counties through the day.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 26. Light east northeast wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. North northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Thursday
Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
