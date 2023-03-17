Weather Story

Temperatures will be similar to Thursday and still below normal. Sunny skies will allow for snow melt to continue. Gusty northwest winds will occur over Johnson and Natrona counties through the day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 26. Light east northeast wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. North northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Thursday

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.