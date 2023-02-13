Weather Story

Mostly sunny and dry today. A winter storm moves in tonight with increasing clouds and areas of light to moderate snow. The snow will spread southward on Tuesday. Strong winds are possible for blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast 21 to 26 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -11. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 18. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -5.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.