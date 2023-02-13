Weather Story
Mostly sunny and dry today. A winter storm moves in tonight with increasing clouds and areas of light to moderate snow. The snow will spread southward on Tuesday. Strong winds are possible for blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast 21 to 26 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -11. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 18. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -5.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW