Weather Story

A slight warm-up today, as some parts of the state, may see highs above freezing! Skies will remain clear throughout the day, with a light breeze in the afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be pretty chilly, with lows ranging from the single digits to twenties in the East.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Thanksgiving

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 41.