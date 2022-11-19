Weather Story
A slight warm-up today, as some parts of the state, may see highs above freezing! Skies will remain clear throughout the day, with a light breeze in the afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be pretty chilly, with lows ranging from the single digits to twenties in the East.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.
Thanksgiving
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
