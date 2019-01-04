Sunny with a High Near 27

The warming trend continues across the state today, even as skies are anticipated to be cloudier. It will be windy once again from the wind corridor through Natrona County and the high pressure keeps things dry into Saturday. Then, the next system begins to bring snow to the west Saturday night into Sunday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
