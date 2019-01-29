Cold temperatures will remain today with mostly sunny skies. After today, a warming trend will begin lasting into the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34..
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
