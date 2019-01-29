Sunny with a High Near 27

Cold temperatures will remain today with mostly sunny skies. After today, a warming trend will begin lasting into the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34..

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday

A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
