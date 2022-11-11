Weather Story

Remaining rather cold today. However, it will feel warmer for many with more sunshine than previous days. Locally breezy conditions will develop in the favored locations. The next chance of showers will be from later Sunday into Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.