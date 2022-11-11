Weather Story
Remaining rather cold today. However, it will feel warmer for many with more sunshine than previous days. Locally breezy conditions will develop in the favored locations. The next chance of showers will be from later Sunday into Monday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 29.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 8.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
