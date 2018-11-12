Another chilly day with highs in the 20s which is about 10 degrees below average. The next chance of snow will occur late Friday into Saturday morning east of the Divide.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind around 9 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Friday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 45.