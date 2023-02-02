Weather Story

Warmer temperatures today across the state except for the Wind River and Green River Basins, which will stay below zero. Winds pick up in parts of the state with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will create frigid wind chills, especially along the wind corridor.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.