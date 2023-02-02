Weather Story
Warmer temperatures today across the state except for the Wind River and Green River Basins, which will stay below zero. Winds pick up in parts of the state with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will create frigid wind chills, especially along the wind corridor.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
