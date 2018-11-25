Today will be a much nicer and dry day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Many roads are still slick making for hazardous travel conditions this morning. Tonight will be the coolest night of the week with many basins dropping into the single digits. The next system will begin to impact the west Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Friday A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.