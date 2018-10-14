Cold temperatures will cover the Cowboy State today and tonight behind the front that just passed. Slippery roads will be an issue today due to the previous snow. Decreasing clouds through the day for partly cloudy to sunny skies. A slight warmup through the week, however temperatures will remain below normal for October.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
