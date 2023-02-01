Weather Story
The warm-up continues across The Cowboy State and looks to continue into the weekend. Gusty winds are possible in parts of the state today, which may cause blowing snow, especially in Natrona County. Lows tonight will be around average for most, with Basins remaining colder than others
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 5. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Light south wind.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
