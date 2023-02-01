Weather Story

The warm-up continues across The Cowboy State and looks to continue into the weekend. Gusty winds are possible in parts of the state today, which may cause blowing snow, especially in Natrona County. Lows tonight will be around average for most, with Basins remaining colder than others

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 5. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Light south wind.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.