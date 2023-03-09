Weather Story

Other than a few snow showers in northwest Wyoming, expect a dry and cool day today. A potent Pacific Storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to western Wyoming Friday with strong to potentially high winds to portions of central Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday

A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night



Rain showers likely before 7pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7pm and 10pm, then snow showers likely after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.