Weather Story

Below normal temperatures and sunny skies will continue today and Sunday. High clouds will stream over the area tonight. Light snow will return to western portions late Sunday night and continue into Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 29. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.