A chilly day will occur today with highs only in the 20s and 30s. Any light snow across central Wyoming will end shortly after sunrise, but another quick storm system will bring a round of light snow to areas east of the Continental Divide tonight. The west will remain dry.

Detailed Forecast

Veterans Day Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight 20 percent chance of snow showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 10 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 11 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Friday Sunny, with a high near 43. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.