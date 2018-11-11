Sunny with a High Near 29

By
News Desk
-
14
Views

A chilly day will occur today with highs only in the 20s and 30s. Any light snow across central Wyoming will end shortly after sunrise, but another quick storm system will bring a round of light snow to areas east of the Continental Divide tonight. The west will remain dry.

Detailed Forecast

Veterans Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

 20 percent chance of snow showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR