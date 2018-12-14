Sunny with a High Near 30

Mainly clear skies today will slowly become more cloudy this evening as a weak system approaches the west. This system will bring light snow chances across the northwest tonight through Saturday morning. It will be windy in southeast Fremont County through Natrona County with possible strong winds in the Cody Foothills tonight. Over the next few days expect temperatures to warm.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
