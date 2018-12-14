Mainly clear skies today will slowly become more cloudy this evening as a weak system approaches the west. This system will bring light snow chances across the northwest tonight through Saturday morning. It will be windy in southeast Fremont County through Natrona County with possible strong winds in the Cody Foothills tonight. Over the next few days expect temperatures to warm.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
