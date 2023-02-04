Weather Story
Today will be mainly dry except for a few snow showers in northwestern Wyoming. Temperatures may moderate somewhat in the snow covered basins this afternoon. A gusty wind will continue from Jeffrey City to Casper but not as strong as yesterday, Snow returns to the west tomorrow afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 2.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 24.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW