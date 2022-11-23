Weather Story

Light snow expected for much of the area today, with higher amounts in the mountains and Casper area. Otherwise, near or just below seasonable temperatures today. Snow clears out Thursday morning,, leaving Thanksgiving Day dry and seasonable.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thanksgiving

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday Night

Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.