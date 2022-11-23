Weather Story
Light snow expected for much of the area today, with higher amounts in the mountains and Casper area. Otherwise, near or just below seasonable temperatures today. Snow clears out Thursday morning,, leaving Thanksgiving Day dry and seasonable.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thanksgiving
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Monday Night
Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
