Slightly warmer temperatures today with breezy winds across much of the Cowboy State. Some light snow can be expected over the northern and western mountains. A strong cold front will sweep across the area Sunday night, bringing snow and strong winds east of the Divide.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Patchy blowing snow. Sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight
Patchy blowing snow before 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Sunday
Patchy blowing snow before 1pm, then patchy blowing snow after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Blustery, with a northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 0. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Advertisement - Story continues below...