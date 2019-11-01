Isolated snow in the north and east this morning will end in the next few hours. Sunny skies will then move in for a nice end to the work week. Unseasonably cold temperatures will unfortunately continue, but this weekend will be mostly dry. The next system moves in late Sunday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 32.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 12.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 19.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 27.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
