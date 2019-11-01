Sunny with a High Near 32

Isolated snow in the north and east this morning will end in the next few hours. Sunny skies will then move in for a nice end to the work week. Unseasonably cold temperatures will unfortunately continue, but this weekend will be mostly dry. The next system moves in late Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 32.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday 

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 27.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday 

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 22.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 44.
