After patchy morning fog dissipates in the basins, skies will become clear to partly cloudy. It will be warmer and mostly dry, but there is a slight chance for light snow in the northern mountains and around Casper mountain early this evening. The next system will begin to impact the west tomorrow.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Wednesday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Friday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Saturday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.