Weather Story

Another chilly day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will spread snow showers into northern Wyoming this afternoon. Any accumulation should remain light. There will be a better chance of snow showers Monday afternoon and night.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 26.