Weather Story
Another chilly day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will spread snow showers into northern Wyoming this afternoon. Any accumulation should remain light. There will be a better chance of snow showers Monday afternoon and night.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the morning.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 2.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 26.
