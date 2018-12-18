Sunny with a High Near 34

Mostly sunny skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies by late afternoon as a new weather system moves into the Cowboy State. It will bring moderate snow to the western areas, so a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. There is also a High Wind Warning and Watches for areas east of the divide today to Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
