Today

Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.