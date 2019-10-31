Sunny with a High Near 34

Strong southwest winds today from Eastern Sweetwater County to Casper will occur today along with some areas of blowing and drifting snow. These winds will be in response to an approaching Alberta Clipper type weather system. Behind this weather system, northwest winds will increase across northern Johnson County tonight. Some mainly light snowfall accumulations will occur over the northern mountains tonight. A gradual warm up is expected through the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday 

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 44.
