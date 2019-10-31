Strong southwest winds today from Eastern Sweetwater County to Casper will occur today along with some areas of blowing and drifting snow. These winds will be in response to an approaching Alberta Clipper type weather system. Behind this weather system, northwest winds will increase across northern Johnson County tonight. Some mainly light snowfall accumulations will occur over the northern mountains tonight. A gradual warm up is expected through the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
