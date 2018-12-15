A weak system will bring light snow showers across the northwest today. Little to no snow is expected east of the Divide. Strong winds will continue across prone areas this morning and begin decreasing this afternoon. Sunday will be warm and dry with some areas experiencing breezy winds again, but less gusty than today.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
