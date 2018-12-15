Sunny with a High Near 34

A weak system will bring light snow showers across the northwest today. Little to no snow is expected east of the Divide. Strong winds will continue across prone areas this morning and begin decreasing this afternoon. Sunday will be warm and dry with some areas experiencing breezy winds again, but less gusty than today.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday

Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
