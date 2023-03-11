Sunny With a High Near 35

Weather Story

Becoming mostly sunny today, with lighter winds. Temperatures range from the upper twenties in the Green River basin to the 40s across the north.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of rain showers between 1am and 5am, then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Thursday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

