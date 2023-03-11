Weather Story
Becoming mostly sunny today, with lighter winds. Temperatures range from the upper twenties in the Green River basin to the 40s across the north.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of rain showers between 1am and 5am, then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW