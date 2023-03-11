Weather Story

Becoming mostly sunny today, with lighter winds. Temperatures range from the upper twenties in the Green River basin to the 40s across the north.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of rain showers between 1am and 5am, then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Thursday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.