Weather Story

The warm-up continues today as highs will be around 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Sunny skies today, with a light breeze developing by the afternoon. Central parts of the state may see a period of stronger gusts. Lows tonight will remain on the chilly side tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Thanksgiving

Sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.