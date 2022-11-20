Weather Story
The warm-up continues today as highs will be around 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Sunny skies today, with a light breeze developing by the afternoon. Central parts of the state may see a period of stronger gusts. Lows tonight will remain on the chilly side tonight.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Thanksgiving
Sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
