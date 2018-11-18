Temperatures will be cold today, but starting a slow, slight warming trend through mid-week. The Cowboy State will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and dry weather until early Thursday morning when the next system moves into the west.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Thanksgiving A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Friday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.