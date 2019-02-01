Mostly sunny skies again, with slightly warmer temperatures today. Temperatures will warm again on Saturday, but then the next system begins to impact the west. Saturday will be windy with strong to possibly high winds in the wind corridor, and snowy, with some rain, in the west. The heaviest snow will fall Saturday night into Sunday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 21.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.
