A dry sunny Sunday is in store for the Cowboy State thanks to a ridge over the area. Expect similar to slightly warmer temperatures as yesterday with some areas experiencing gusty winds again. The next system will begin to bring light snow to the west Monday afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
