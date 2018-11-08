Snowfall around the area will taper off and end by late this morning. Skies will then be partly cloudy and conditions dry, until tonight when isolated snow showers move into the northeast. Winds will become breezy today across the south and in the mountains. Snow chances return to the area this weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Friday Night Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Monday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 40. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.