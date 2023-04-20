Weather Story
There will be gusty winds today with isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW