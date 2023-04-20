Weather Story

There will be gusty winds today with isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.