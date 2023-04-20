Mostly Sunny With a High Near 37

Weather Story

There will be gusty winds today with isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

