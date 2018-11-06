Sunny with a High Near 38

Periods of light snow over the northern and western mountains again, with isolated to scattered snow/rain showers across areas east of the Divide. Expect similar conditions tomorrow.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Isolated snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind around 9 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 18. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Veterans Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
