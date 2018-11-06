Periods of light snow over the northern and western mountains again, with isolated to scattered snow/rain showers across areas east of the Divide. Expect similar conditions tomorrow.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Isolated snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 18. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.
Veterans Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
