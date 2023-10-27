Weather Story
It will be a cold end to the workweek. Scattered snow showers will occur across northern Wyoming. Cold temperatures will continue into the weekend before a milder temperatures return for next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 30. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW