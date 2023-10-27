Weather Story

It will be a cold end to the workweek. Scattered snow showers will occur across northern Wyoming. Cold temperatures will continue into the weekend before a milder temperatures return for next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 30. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.