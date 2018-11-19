Sunny with a High Near 39

Mostly clear, with cold temperatures lingering throughout the day. Expect slightly warmer temperatures through the middle of the week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 41. Light west southwest wind.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
