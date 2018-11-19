Mostly clear, with cold temperatures lingering throughout the day. Expect slightly warmer temperatures through the middle of the week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 41. Light west southwest wind. Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. Friday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. Saturday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.