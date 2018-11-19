Mostly clear, with cold temperatures lingering throughout the day. Expect slightly warmer temperatures through the middle of the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 41. Light west southwest wind.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind around 5 mph.
Thanksgiving Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
